The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep Bring Red Romance & Lady Gaga Wows In Bold Black On Premiere Red Carpet

The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere red carpet |

If there’s one thing a Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere promises, it’s fashion that refuses to play it safe, and the red carpet delivered exactly that. The world premiere in New York City on April 20 turned into a full-blown couture spectacle, with Hollywood’s biggest names stepping out in looks that were bold, theatrical, and unapologetically high fashion.

Anne Hathaway

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Returning as Andy Sachs, Anne Hathaway took over the red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton creation. The bold red dress featured a corset-style bodice that cinched her frame, flowing into a voluminous pleated midi skirt. A pair of dangling earrings and a few rings rounded off her minimal style with a classic Andy touch.

Meryl Streep

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Meryl Streep leaned into her iconic Miranda Priestly aura with a sweeping, cape-style red gown by Givenchy. The look was elevated with sleek black gloves and her trademark dark sunglasses, giving it that unmistakable boss-lady edge. Statement earrings added just the right amount of sparkle to the otherwise dramatic ensemble.

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Emily Blunt

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Emily Blunt delivered one of the most talked-about looks of the night in a breathtaking Schiaparelli gown. The sculptural piece featured a fitted raffia bodice and a layered ivory tulle skirt, adorned with thousands of silk feathers. Taking over 4,000 hours to create, the gown was nothing short of wearable art. She paired it with exquisite Mikimoto pearls, including a statement choker and matching jewellery.

Simone Ashley

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Simone Ashley grabbed eyeballs in a custom Prada look in an olive-green hue. The strapless mini dress came with a dramatic train and even featured functional front pockets. She styled it with pointed heels and minimal jewellery, letting the silhouette do the talking.

Lady Gaga

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Lady Gaga proved that sometimes less really is more. She donned a sleek black strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and a mermaid-cut silhouette that hugged her frame. Styled with a low ponytail and platinum blonde hair, the look was clean and effortlessly commanding.

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

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Hollywood's IT couple Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse turned heads in coordinated suiting. Barbara looked sharp in a navy blazer paired with a crisp white shirt and skirt, while Dylan complemented her in a classic black-and-white suit.

Coco Rocha

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Coco Rocha embraced drama in a voluminous Christian Siriano gown. The off-shoulder design featured a cinched waist and a full ball skirt adorned with bold polka dots. She kept her styling minimal with a sleek bun and red lips, letting the statement outfit shine.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum floated down the carpet in a dreamy seafoam green gown. The pleated design added movement, while subtle cut-outs at the sides brought a contemporary edge. Minimal styling rounded off her glam with ease.