Meryl Streep Tells Karan Johar The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Talks Began 3 Years After Release: 'Nobody In Hollywood Could...'

Meryl Streep Reveals How The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Took Years to Shape | Photo Via Instagram

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is all set to release in India on May 1, nearly 20 years after the original. Ahead of the release, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway spoke with filmmaker Karan Johar about the film, fashion and more, with Meryl revealing that discussions for the sequel began three years after the first film’s massive success.

Meryl Streep Reveals How The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Took Years to Shape

In a new video shared by Johar on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 15, Meryln was heard saying, "The script is so good. The writer, Lauren Weisberger, who wrote the first one, began talking about a sequel three years after the first film appeared because it was such a huge hit and had a cultural impact that nobody in Hollywood could feel. It took that long for her to find a concept. The moment we’re in right now, with where journalism and publishing are, it took all that time to place these characters in jeopardy. Miranda is navigating uncharted waters, like we all are."

Check it out:

The conversation crackles with the kind of easy chemistry that only happens when everyone in the room genuinely loves what they are talking about. Karan, candid as ever, drops the confession fans did not know they needed: he has been channelling Miranda Priestly in his own life since the moment he watched the 2006 original

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites the original cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, while introducing a new lineup of characters played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.