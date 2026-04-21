'She Will Sue You!': Pakistani Fashion Brand Uses AI Images Of Alia Bhatt To Promote Their Clothes In Viral Post, Internet Trolls

AI images of Alia Bhatt in Pakistani kurtas go viral | Image Courtesy: Instagram (wajayesha.official and Alia Bhatt)

In a time when Artificial Intellgience (AI) is blurring the lines between real and reel, a new controversy has taken over social media, and it involves none other than Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. What looked like a glamorous brand collaboration at first glance quickly turned into a heated debate online.

What exactly happened?

A Pakistan-based label, Wajayesha Official, recently shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring what appeared to be Alia modelling their latest ethnic collection. The actor was seen in multiple looks, from rich burgundy and emerald tones to softer pastels and classic black, styled in what the brand described as their "pure sheesha silk" outfits.

The caption even suggested the actor was a fan of the collection, urging customers to place orders. "EVEN ALIA BHATT LIKE OUR PURE SHEESHA SILK COLLECTION !!" wrote the label under the photos.

Check out the post below:

Soon after the post went live, fans noticed something off. The images, while convincing, were not original campaign photos. Instead, they appeared to be AI generated by placing Alia’s face and upper body onto the brand’s outfits.

Image Courtesy: Instagram (wajayesha.official and Alia Bhatt) |

Sharp-eyed users pointed out that several elements in the pictures were lifted from her past appearances. From her sleek silver look at the L'Oréal fashion runway show to her elegant saree looks from events and designer shoots, the edits seemed to borrow heavily from existing visuals.

Image Courtesy: Instagram (wajayesha.official and Alia Bhatt) |

Internet reacts

Unsurprisingly, the post sparked backlash. Many users questioned whether the actor had any knowledge of the campaign, with one comment asking, "Does Alia even know about this?" Others warned the brand of potential legal trouble, writing, "She will sue you!"

However, the brand didn’t back down. Responding with humour, they replied, "Viral karein please ki unko bhi pata chal jaye," essentially asking users to spread the post so the actor would notice. When warned again about legal consequences, the brand casually responded, "No she will not."

Some users called out the ethics of using a celebrity’s likeness without consent, while others were simply stunned at how realistic AI-generated visuals have become.