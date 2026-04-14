Learn From Raha! Sadhguru Gives Alia Bhatt Unexpected Parenting Advice, Says 'Worried Parents Are Not Good Parents'

When it comes to parenting, there's no one-size-fits-all rulebook, and Alia Bhatt recently found herself navigating that very uncertainty. In a candid and thoughtful conversation, the Bollywood actress opened up about motherhood and turned to Sadhguru for guidance, only to receive advice that flipped the script entirely.

Alia Bhatt seeks parenting advice from Sadhguru

The interaction took place during a session titled In Conversation With The Mystic, where Alia spoke about the pressures and doubts that often come with raising a child. As a mother to her daughter Raha, born in November 2022, Alia has often shared glimpses of her parenting journey. During the chat, she posed a question many parents relate to: "Your one advice to a parent who's worried if they're being a good parent would be?"

Sadhguru’s response was simple yet striking. "A worried parent is not a good parent," he said, pointing out how constant anxiety does more harm than good, not just for the child, but for the parent as well. While Alia admitted, "I don't think you can take worry out of it [parenthood]," the spiritual leader encouraged her to look at parenting from a completely different lens.

Observe and learn from your child: Sadhguru

Challenging the idea that parents must constantly teach their children, Sadhguru remarked, "When you have a child, drop this idea that you have to teach something." He went on to ask a thought-provoking question: "I know you are a wonderful woman, but between you and your 3.5-year-old daughter, who is more joyful?"

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When Alia acknowledged that Raha was the more joyful one, Sadhguru used that as a powerful insight. He explained that children are naturally closer to life and happiness, especially between the ages of three and six, often brimming with effortless joy. "What is there for you to teach?” he added, suggesting that instead of instructing, parents should observe, learn, and simply guide when needed.

According to him, parenting is less about control and more about awareness, being present, learning from a child’s natural sense of wonder, and letting go of the pressure to get everything "right".