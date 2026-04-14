'Dance Gave Me My Soulmate, My Husband': Nita Ambani Shares Heart-Melting Memory Of How She First Met Mukesh Ambani 42 Years Ago

Long before she became one of India's most influential cultural patrons, Nita Ambani was simply a young girl chasing her passion for dance and, unknowingly, her love story too. At a recent event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), she took a heartfelt trip down memory lane, sharing how those early years shaped both her journey and her destiny.

Nita Ambani recalls her dancing era

Opening up about her childhood, Nita fondly recalled the effort and love that went into her dance training. "Some of my most beautiful memories were born in those years. I still remember, as a little girl, my mother would take me from Santacruz to Matunga for dance classes and competitions by train and patiently wait for me outside," she shared.

As her commitment deepened, so did the distances, eventually stretching to Churchgate, while her mother’s support remained constant.

Check out the speech below:

How she met her 'soulmate, best friends & husband'

It was during one such performance that fate quietly stepped in. Nita revealed, "It was at one such cultural performance that my father-in-law, Shree Dhirubhai Ambani, saw me for the first time and sent a proposal – and that's how I met Mukesh Ambani 42 years ago." What began as a moment on stage turned into the beginning of a lifelong partnership.

Reflecting on the role dance played in her life, she added, "So dance didn't just give me joy, confidence, and a lifelong passion and love for the arts – it also gave me my soulmate, my best friend, and my husband." Even today, at 62, she believes the journey of self-discovery continues, thanks to the stage that first introduced her to it all.

For the unversed, Nita and Mukesh Ambani tied the knot in 1985. At the time, she was working as a school teacher and continued teaching for a few years after marriage, balancing her personal and professional life with quiet determination.

Today, she is a proud mother of three – Isha, Akash, and Anant – and her journey from a little girl on a Santacruz train to one of India's most admired women is, in many ways, a story that dance wrote for her.