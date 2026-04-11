Nita Ambani Grooves In Red Saree, Radhika Merchant Dances In Ivory Lehenga At Anant Ambani's Bhajan Night In Jamnagar

The Ambani celebrations are never just events, they’re full-blown spectacles, and Anant Ambani’s birthday bhajan night in Jamnagar was no different. With soulful chants, a glowing drone show, and a star-studded guest list including Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, the evening blended devotion with glamour. But amidst all the grandeur, it was Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant who truly stole the spotlight with their elegant traditional looks.

Nita Ambani’s regal red saree moment

Oozing timeless elegance, Nita donned a rich crimson saree for her son's special day. While the six yards were minimal, it was adorned with a stunning gold border that added just the right amount of detail without overpowering the look. She elevated the ensemble with statement emerald-studded floral earrings and a classic rani haar that brought in a royal touch.

Her beauty look stayed effortlessly elegant, with soft kohl-rimmed eyes, a radiant base, nude lips and a matching red bindi tying everything together. She completed the glam with a neatly styled low bun wrapped in fresh white gajra, adding that signature festive charm.

Radhika Merchant’s ivory lehenga glow

The Ambani choti bahu, Radhika grooved and danced in an ivory-and-gold lehenga that exuded understated luxury. The flowy skirt allowed her to move with ease through the evening, while the intricately embroidered corset-style blouse added structure and sparkle.

She accessorised with a pearl and diamond choker that sat beautifully at her neckline, paired with statement earrings and stacked diamond bangles. Her makeup followed a fresh, dewy aesthetic with champagne-toned eyes and a neutral lip. Keeping her hair in a half-up, half-down style with soft waves, she let her accessories shine.