Anant Ambani's Jamnagar Birthday: Viral Video Shows Radhika, Nita & Mukesh Ambani With Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Immerse In Bhajan Clubbing

Businessman Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday in Jamnagar turned into a celebration that blended grandeur with heartfelt tradition, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. A viral video from the festivities shows the Ambani family and their star-studded guest list soaking in a spiritually charged bhajan session, where devotion met celebration in the most unexpected way.

Ranveer, Janhvi & others in Jamnagar

Held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the birthday bash brought together close family and several big names from Bollywood, including Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Veer Pahariya, along with Gauri Khan and AbRam. But instead of a typical high-energy party, the evening took a spiritual turn, with guests coming together for a musical session filled with devotional songs. The atmosphere felt warm, intimate, and deeply rooted in culture.

Anant's spiritual birthday bash

Clips doing the rounds online show Mukesh and Nita Ambani fully immersed in bhajan clubbing, while Radhika Merchant sat closely with husband and birthday boy Anant. Isha Ambani also joined the celebration, deeply grooving to the musical performance.

The festivities didn’t stop there. Guests, including Janhvi, were also seen participating in garba, bringing a distinctly Gujarati flavour to the celebration.

Another highlight from the celebrations included a symbolic moment at the Vantara University foundation event, where soil and water from across India were brought together, marking unity and new beginnings. In the video, Ranveer, Janhvi with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and Varun Dhawan, along with the Ambani family members, participated in the meaningful moment.