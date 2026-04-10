Anant Ambani Birthday: From Veg Pulao To Dosa, Inside Free Thali At Mumbai's Rameshwaram Cafe - Watch

Businessman Anant Ambani turns 31 today (April 10), and while the celebrations are in full swing, the festivities began a few days earlier with meaningful sevas and donations across India.

On on April 8 and 9, the Anant Seva Foundation launched a community food drive at Mumbai's Rameshwaram Cafe between 3 PM and 7 PM, serving free meals to the city's daily wage workers, delivery partners, children, and anyone else who simply walked in hungry, a quiet but powerful way to mark the occasion.

Inside the free thali

The thali on offer was anything but ordinary. A viral video doing the rounds on social media gave curious onlookers a peek inside the free plate, and it was a wholesome, generous spread. The meal included fragrant vegetable pulao, crispy dosa served with sambar and chutney, traditional sheera, and a scoop of filter coffee ice cream. A comforting, South Indian-inspired feast, served with zero conditions attached.

Watch the video below:

The drive was designed with Mumbai's everyday heroes in mind, including daily-wage workers, delivery partners, labourers, drivers, support staff, children, and even passersby. The message from the organisers was simple and powerful: anyone who arrives hungry is "welcome, always."

This was not a standalone gesture. The Rameshwaram Cafe initiative formed part of a much larger "Week of Honour" campaign built around Anant's birthday with 31 charitable initiatives launched to mark his 31st year. These included ration distribution drives in Bandra, support programmes in Khar Danda, and meal services in Santacruz, all carried out alongside partner organisations across the city.

As per media reports, the broader initiative provided nutritious free meals to approximately 12,000 to 15,000 underprivileged individuals across Mumbai and Jamnagar, making it one of the largest birthday-linked community drives the city has seen in recent times.