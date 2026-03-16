India Shines At Oscars 2026: Sinners Star Li Jun Li Stuns In Couture By Desi Designer Gaurav Gupta | X @rebecamaccise

Hollywood’s biggest night, the 98th Academy Awards, witnessed a striking fashion moment on the red carpet as Sinners star Li Jun Li stepped out in a stunning couture creation by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

The actress made heads turn as she arrived wearing a dramatic red gown from Gaurav Gupta Couture’s “Divine Androgyne” Paris Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The sculptural ensemble perfectly captured the designer’s signature futuristic aesthetic.

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The gown featured a thigh-high slit that added a glamorous edge to the silhouette, while a sculpted trailing train created a dramatic effect behind her as she walked. The structured design and fluid detailing highlighted Gupta’s couture craftsmanship, making the look one of the standout fashion moments of the evening.

Li Jun Li styled the statement outfit with bold red lipstick and softly blushed cheeks, keeping the overall makeup look classic yet powerful. She opted for minimal jewellery, allowing the gown to remain the focal point of the look.

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Completing the ensemble, the actress paired the dress with matching red heels and styled her hair in a sleek bun, which further enhanced the clean and sophisticated aesthetic of the outfit.

Kylie Jenner at the Oscars:

Hollywood sensation Kylie Jenner stunned at the Academy Awards 2026 in a red sequinned Schiaparelli gown featuring a keyhole cutout and plunging neckline. She accessorised with over 200 carats of diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz. Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet attended in a sharp, all-white Givenchy suit.

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