Oscars 2026: What's Inside The Most Expensive, ₹3.23 Cr Worth Goodie Bag That Every Nominee Will Take Home This Year |

While only a few stars take home the iconic golden statuette at the 98th Academy Awards, nominees who miss out on the trophy will still walk away with a luxurious consolation prize. The famous “Everyone Wins” gift bag, known for its extravagant contents, will once again be handed out to select nominees at this year’s ceremony.

Curated by a Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing firm, the exclusive goodie bag features a collection of luxury products, international getaways, beauty treatments and gourmet experiences designed specifically for the Oscar nominees.

A Gift Bag Worth ₹3.23 Crore

The 2026 edition of the bag is valued at a staggering $350,000 (approximately ₹3.23 crore), making it one of the most expensive celebrity gift hampers in the world. Over the years, the value of these bags has increased dramatically. In 1999, the bag was reportedly worth around $16,000, but today it has become a six-figure luxury item.

What's inside this goodie bag:

Getaway Surprises

A super‑villa experience in Ibiza for up to 16 guests from Can Nemo ($65k)

A luxury Costa Rican villa stay from Essence of Dreams ($30k)

A luxury Arctic villa with Northern Lights viewing and a private chef

A seven-day wellness retreat in Southern California

Beauty Treatments

Sculpt & Lift facial experience & skincare products from Danucera

Three-piece Swiss luxury skincare set from INSTYTUTUM

Facials and massages from DESUAR Spa ($400)

Facial rejuvenation from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich ($25k)

Fashion Treats

Laagam Ivy Handbag ($340)

Ode Hobo Bag ($130)

Two suitcases from Asia Luggage

Nere, Samsonite, GAP, and Stori luggage sets ($220–$999)

Body-supportive underwear from HUHA

16k Gold Plated Rings from Kaily, Violett, Virginia ($29.99)

Lifestyle Gifts

Luxury shower head from GROHE

Fully custom prenuptial agreement ($600)

Gold-plated crypto wallet ($49)

Limited-edition fountain pen ($245)

The Blonde, the Ferrari, and the Kwan by Mitch Gould ($39)

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in