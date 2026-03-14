Oscars 2026: 7K Champagne Glasses, 600 Pizzas; Here's What The Stars Will Eat And Drink At Academy Awards Ceremony

Oscars 2026: 7,000 Champagne Glasses, 600 Pizzas; Here's What The Stars Will Eat And Drink At Academy Awards Ceremony | Instagram @wolfgangpuck

The 96th Academy Awards is not only known for celebrating the best in cinema but also for its luxurious post-ceremony feast. As Hollywood’s biggest night returns on March 15, 2026, at the iconic Dolby Theatre, preparations are underway for an extravagant culinary spread that will welcome some of the world’s biggest stars after the ceremony.

The grand dinner, hosted at the prestigious Governors Ball, will serve nearly 1,500 guests, including winners and top industry insiders. This year’s lavish menu has also been curated by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck along with a massive team of 75 savoury chefs and 45 pastry chefs, ensuring that the celebration continues long after the awards are handed out.

TAKE A LOOK:

According to reports, the after-party will feature an impressive spread including 7,000 glasses of champagne, 600 freshly baked pizzas and nearly 90 kilograms of steak. Guests will also get to enjoy five different wines, specially paired with the dishes served throughout the evening.

The menu has been designed as a multi-station dining experience, allowing celebrities to sample a wide range of cuisines. There will be 17 different small plates or starter options, along with multiple themed food counters. Some of the highlights include a grazing station, Izakaya-inspired dishes, a wood-fired pizza oven, a steak frites carving station, a slider bar and a handroll bar, offering everything from comfort foods to premium gourmet bites.

Desserts will be just as extravagant. The event will feature several dedicated sweet stations, including a patisserie counter, a madeleine and tiramisu station, a gelato station and a chocolate decadence station. One of the fun attractions will also be an Oscars gold-spraying pop station, where desserts are finished with edible gold spray for a dramatic touch. Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Even those who don’t win an Oscar will not leave empty-handed. Guests will be able to take home around 2,000 mini chocolate statuettes dusted in gold, inspired by the famous golden trophy. Chef Wolfgang Puck also revealed that the celebration will not lead to food wastage. Any leftover food from the event will be distributed in Skid Row, where it will be shared with people in need.

For viewers in India, the Oscars ceremony will take place early morning on March 16, 2026, airing between 4:30 AM and 7:30 AM (IST).

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in