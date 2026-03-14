Oscars 2026: When And Where To Watch The Academy Awards Show In India? | File Image

Hollywood’s biggest night celebrating global cinema, the 98th Academy Awards, is all set to take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O'Brien, the prestigious ceremony will be held at the iconic Dolby Theatre located within Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

When To Watch In India?

For viewers in India, the Oscars ceremony will take place in the early hours of March 16, 2026 (IST) due to the time difference.

Red Carpet: 3:30 AM IST on March 16

Main Awards Ceremony: 4:30 AM IST onwards

For those who miss the live broadcast, the ceremony will also have a repeat telecast at 9:00 PM IST on March 16 on television.

Where To Watch?

Globally, the Oscars will be broadcast live on the ABC network and streamed on platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

In India, audiences can watch the ceremony live on JioHotstar as well as on the television channel Star Movies.

Star-Studded Presenters

This year’s awards ceremony will also feature a number of prominent presenters from the entertainment industry, including Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr., and Anne Hathaway, among several other Hollywood names.

What will the stars eat and drink at the Oscars?

The 96th Academy Awards is not only known for celebrating the best in cinema but also for its luxurious post-ceremony feast. The grand dinner, hosted at the prestigious Governors Ball, will serve nearly 1,500 guests, including winners and top industry insiders.

This year’s lavish menu has also been curated by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck along with a massive team of 75 savoury chefs and 45 pastry chefs, ensuring that the celebration continues long after the awards are handed out.