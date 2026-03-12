'We Have Support Of FBI, LAPD': Oscars 2026 Security Tightened Amid Iran Attack Threat, Executive Producer Raj Kapoor Addresses Concerns

The 98th Academy Awards or Oscars 2026 is set to take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The red carpet was rolled out earlier this week, marking the beginning of arrangements for one of the biggest nights in global cinema. However, this year’s ceremony is being organised under heightened security following reports of potential threats.

According to several media reports, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alerted law enforcement agencies in California about the possibility of a retaliatory drone attack by Iran targeting the US West Coast amid the ongoing conflict.

The warning reportedly came amid escalating geopolitical tensions, prompting authorities to remain on high alert. Addressing the concerns, Oscars executive producer Raj Kapoor recently reassured the media that extensive security measures are in place for the ceremony.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Kapoor stated that the safety of attendees and fans remains a top priority. “On this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects and that comes down to our security team. So, of course, every year we monitor what's going on in the world. We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it's a close collaboration,” Kapoor said.

He further added, “This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, or who is even a fan of the show when they're standing outside the barricades to feel safe, protected, and welcome. It's our job as a producing team to make sure that translates, and that really comes down to us with this very tight relationship. We have a whole other team of support. It's something that we don't take lightly, and we take a lot of responsibility for.”

International media reports suggest the FBI had issued an advisory to law enforcement authorities across California, warning that Iran could potentially retaliate against American military actions by launching drones toward the West Coast. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it is operating at an “elevated level of readiness” and maintaining increased vigilance, although officials did not comment directly on the reported memo.

The security alert comes in the backdrop of ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran following recent military developments in the region.

About Oscars 2026

Despite the concerns, excitement around the awards ceremony remains high. Comedian Conan O'Brien will return as the host for the event.

Read Also Oscars Nominations 2026 Announced: Check FULL List of Nominees Across Categories

Among the nominees, the film Sinners has emerged as the frontrunner with 16 nominations, surpassing the previous record of 14 held by classics such as All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is also set to appear as one of the presenters at the ceremony. She will join a lineup that includes Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Previously announced presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, and Zoe Saldaña.