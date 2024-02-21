Tanvi's Design Odyssey: An Inspirational Journey from Gurugram to New York |

New Delhi (India): The start of something new can be a tumultuous journey, filled with both hurdles and chances for growth.

Leaving behind the familiar surroundings of Gurugram, India, where she had spent her entire life, and heading to New York City for her undergraduate studies at Pratt Institute in 2019 marked a significant change in her life's direction. Transitioning from a sheltered lifestyle to independent living was a mix of emotions - overwhelming, challenging, and exciting all at once. Looking back on this journey now, Tanvi finds it surprising how quickly four years have flown by.

While at Pratt Institute, she continued to pursue academic excellence but simultaneously also diving into the world of design through various internships. Juggling a demanding study schedule with professional commitments, she has excelled in high-pressure situations, consistently delivering top-notch design projects and exceeding expectations.

During her time as an Interaction Design Intern at Code and Theory in New York City, she adapted to the fast-paced environment of the agency, contributing to the development of innovative design strategies and user experiences. Additionally, she gained valuable experience working with Galleria di Lux in Milan, Italy, collaborating on a website for an international art competition.

As a Junior Designer at Strong Studio, she created a variety of print and digital assets, including logos, websites, animations, and social media content. Her portfolio boasts collaborations with renowned clients such as The New York Times, The New York Academy of Sciences, West Wharf, SWMW Law, and Baughman Kroup Bosse.

For Tanvi, life extends beyond work; it's about finding purpose. As a human-centered designer, she wants to do work which can create conversations and meaningful change. This philosophy has helped her in projects with non-profit organizations like Ventana Wilderness Alliance, Bronx River Alliance, and Women Who Create.

In August 2023, she volunteered as a freelance graphic designer for the Bronx River Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to preserving and enhancing the Bronx River corridor. Her tasks included designing promotional graphics and t-shirts for the organization's participation in the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon, with the goal of raising $17,500. Her contributions earned recognition in the form of a Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) award in the Designing for Good category.

At Women Who Create, a non-profit fostering connections among multicultural creative women, she served as a dedicated graphic design volunteer. In 2023, she spearheaded the branding and design efforts for their 5th-anniversary event, an occasion celebrating empowerment and community. From crafting a special anniversary logo to designing event materials and capturing video content, she worked hard to amplify the organisation's impact and mission.

Through her design work, she aims to go beyond mere visual representation—her goal is to actively engage, amplify, and cultivate inclusive and compassionate communities. Whether it's through branding initiatives or storytelling pieces, Tanvi remains steadfast in her commitment to creating meaningful experiences that resonate and inspire.