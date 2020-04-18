Take a break from washing dishes: Expert tips for self-pampering at home

“During this lockdown, people are working from home and multitasking at the same time to manage work and home. Also, because the routine of life is disturbed, we have become mentally and emotionally vulnerable leading to stress. One cannot venture out for a regular cleansing and exfoliating treatments of skin. All of this can lead to dull skin, stress pimples, excessive oily face and lustreless hair,” says Dr Shefali Trasi Nerurkar, MD Skin, Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Trasi's Clinic & La Piel.

However, as renowned beauty expert Shahnaz Husain points out, “Lockdown is also the perfect opportunity to detox, or upgrade your beauty routine to make working from home a transformative period by exploring new make-up trends and improve your skincare routine in extra time. With limited exposure to the sun, pollution, dust and grime this is the perfect time to whip up some home remedies and concoctions for your skin even if you cannot go to parlour. Ask yourself what does your skin really need right now? Is it hydration? Is it a deep cleanse? Is it an anti-ageing boost? Then, adapt your products accordingly while indulging in some guilt-free self-care.”

Here's how you can stay in and self-pamper…

Shahnaz Husain recommends a luxury bath such as a Honey Bath by adding two tablespoons of honey to a bucket of bath water. It is said to induce relaxation and leave your skin soft and moist. Adding two tablespoons of vinegar helps to relieve itching, recommends Husain. Adding a few drops of cologne makes you feel cool and leaves the body fragrant. Add one tablespoon almond oil to your bath water if you have a dry skin.

Maintain a general cleansing-toning-moisturising routine. One can use salicylic acid or glycolic acid cleanser to wash face in oily skin or a non-foamy cetyl alcohol cleanser to wash a dry skin. Toning can be done once daily followed by an oil in water-based moisturising. In evenings one can use a retinol based anti-ageing serum to maintain a pimple free skin and to get rid of fine wrinkles. One can make a homemade scrub containing curd, gram flour, turmeric and use it once a week to get rid of dead skin layers, suggests Dr Shefali.

Apply sunscreen should be applied every day to exposed skin, and not just if you are going to be in the sun. Even if you’re indoors, if you’re close to a window you still run the risk of exposure to UVA rays and possible skin damage.

Avoid heat hair tools as they can cause breakage, damage and drying. Once you've washed your hair, lightly pat it with a towel. Then leave hair to dry naturally. Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle. Be very gentle with your hair at this stage.

Moisturise your hands, as all the hand-washing dries out skin, leading to cracked and chapped hands. If your hands are cracking, coconut oil is one of the best things you can use. Original petroleum jelly also works, says Husain.

Make your own after-bath body lotion. Mix together 100 ml rose water with one tablespoon pure glycerin. Keep in a bottle with a lid.