Tailored Suits & Sharp Looks: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yuvraj Singh & Sanju Samson Nail High-Fashion Goals At Wimbledon 2026 Finals |

The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final wasn't just a showcase of world-class tennis, it also turned into a stylish outing for Indian cricket stars. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh were among the distinguished guests spotted enjoying the action from the stands at the iconic All England Club.

Their coordinated tailored looks quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans applauding the quartet for bringing effortless sophistication to one of the sport's most prestigious events.

The cricketers were photographed on a viewing terrace overlooking the Wimbledon grounds, serving major gentleman-style inspiration through their polished tailoring and smart accessories.

Sanju Samson made a sophisticated statement in a blush-beige pinstriped double-breasted suit. He paired the tailored ensemble with a crisp white shirt, a textured taupe tie and a coordinated pocket square.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi proved that classic tailoring never goes out of style. The teenage cricketer opted for a sharp black suit layered over a white shirt and a striped black tie. A crisp white pocket square, polished hairstyle and minimalist sunglasses gave his outfit a mature, timeless appeal.

Abhishek Sharma embraced Wimbledon's signature summer aesthetic in an ivory double-breasted suit featuring subtle vertical stripes. Styled with a cream shirt, patterned tie and dark-tinted sunglasses, his monochromatic look struck the perfect balance between relaxed sophistication and modern elegance.

Yuvraj Singh rounded off the fashionable quartet in a beige checked double-breasted suit paired with a striped shirt and dark tie. His amber-tinted aviator sunglasses, neatly tied man bun and signature beard added personality to the tailored outfit, making it effortlessly suave and distinctly classic.

Earlier in the tournament, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and India Test captain Shubman Gill were also spotted at the prestigious Royal Box during the men's singles semi-finals.