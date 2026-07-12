Priyanka Chopra Takes In-Laws To Wimbledon Finals; Poses Alongside Lara Dutta In Chic White Summery Dress |

After making headlines with her elegant appearance at the Wimbledon women's semi-finals, Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to the All England Lawn Tennis Club for the championship weekend, once again serving effortless summer fashion. This time, the global star attended the finals alongside her in-laws, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., making it a family outing at one of tennis' most prestigious events.

The actress was also seen posing with fellow Bollywood star Lara Dutta, with the duo's stylish Wimbledon appearance quickly winning over fans on social media.

Unlike her previous polished look, Priyanka embraced a breezy summer aesthetic for the finals, perfectly suited to the warm London weather. She stepped out in a sophisticated white linen midi dress that combined timeless elegance with contemporary charm.

The ensemble featured a flattering halter neckline, a sleeveless silhouette and a striking petal-inspired draped detail across the front, adding a sculptural touch to the otherwise minimalist design. She completed the look with a pair of classic sunglasses, effortlessly elevating the relaxed daytime outfit.

Keeping accessories refined yet luxurious, Priyanka styled the dress with a statement Rolex timepiece, days after being announced as the luxury watchmaker's newest global brand ambassador. The elegant metal bracelet watch became the highlight of her accessory game, while a pair of silver double-hoop earrings added just the right amount of sparkle without taking attention away from the crisp white ensemble.

For that earlier appearance, Priyanka had embraced a charming cottage-core aesthetic in a cream-coloured belted midi dress featuring a collared neckline, button-down front and billowy sleeves. She accessorised the look with a taupe shoulder bag, silver hoop earrings and a floral silk headscarf tied elegantly around her head, creating one of Wimbledon 2026's most memorable celebrity fashion moments.