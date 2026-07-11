Indians Shine At Wimbledon 2026: Sachin-Anjali Tendulkar With Shubman Gill, Ananya Panday & Bhavitha Mandava Turn Heads During Semis |

The Wimbledon Championships once again turned into a meeting point for sports icons, film stars and fashion enthusiasts from around the world. As the prestigious Grand Slam entered its semi-final stage on July 10, several prominent Indian personalities were spotted at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis Club, adding glamour to one of tennis' biggest days.

Among the biggest highlights was the presence of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali, alongside Team India captain Shubman Gill, who attended the much-awaited men's semi-final clash between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. Seated together in the prestigious Royal Box, the cricket stars quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity sightings of the day.

Shubman Gill delivered a sophisticated formal look in a beige tailored blazer paired with ivory trousers. He layered the ensemble with a powder-blue shirt and completed it with a rich purple tie and polished formal shoes, striking the perfect balance between classic and contemporary dressing.

Sachin Tendulkar opted for timeless tailoring, wearing a refined navy blue pinstriped suit that reflected Wimbledon’s signature elegance. Beside him, wife Anjali Tendulkar looked equally graceful in a chic green midi dress, adding a refreshing pop of colour to the Royal Box.

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday also made a stylish appearance, stepping away from the tournament's traditional whites in a vibrant red Ralph Lauren Marigot Cotton-Blend Poplin Day Dress. The striking silhouette brought effortless sophistication while perfectly complementing the summer setting of Wimbledon.

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Representing Indian fashion on the global stage, model and Chanel House Ambassador Bhavitha Mandava impressed in an intricately crafted white co-ord ensemble. The elegant look featured a structured camisole top paired with a beautifully detailed midi skirt, making it one of the standout monochrome outfits of the day.

The semi-finals also welcomed several international icons, including tennis legend Roger Federer and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, further adding to the star power at Centre Court.