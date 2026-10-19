Suryakumar Yadav Makes Suave Runway Debut At Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, Strikes Cricket Pose In Viral Moment

Suryakumar Yadav walks at Lakmé Fashion Week in Delhi |

The final day of Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 had one last surprise up its sleeve, and it came in the form of cricketer Suryakumar Yadav! Making his runway debut on October 19, 2026, the Indian cricket star traded the pitch for the ramp as he turned showstopper for Ethnix by Raymond. Dressed in an ivory Indo-Western ensemble, SKY brought a fresh take on modern Indian wedding fashion to the closing showcase in New Delhi.

Suryakumar Yadav stuns in India wedding wear



Suryakumar closed Ethnix by Raymond’s Wedding Stories presentation in an ivory ensemble that offered a modern take on Indian wedding dressing. The look featured an open-front Indo-Western jacket with a classic mandarin collar, layered over a matching ivory tunic and paired with relaxed, straight-fit white trousers.

The highlight was the intricate multicoloured Gresham embroidery, inspired by Indian chintz florals. The colourful detailing stood out against the soft ivory base, accentuated with a delicate necklace and classic shoes.



In a moment that quickly won hearts online, the cricketer struck a playful pose on the runway, mimicking his signature batting stance as though he were hitting a ball with his bat.

Inside the collection



Titled Wedding Stories, the collection brought together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary menswear through a range of kurtas, bandhgalas, sherwanis and Indo-Western designs. The showcase explored different ways for men to dress for weddings and festive occasions while balancing classic Indian elements with a more modern sensibility.



Adding to the runway experience, six content creators — Aayush Yadav, Rahul Verma, Kunal Tomar, Manmeet Singh, Giri Sawalkar and Isshan Thakur — also walked during the presentation. Music duo Twin Strings accompanied the show with a live performance, mixing Bollywood classics with contemporary global sounds.

Aneet Padda, Diana Penty & others join



Suryakumar was not the only familiar face to make the final day of Lakmé Fashion Week memorable. Aneet Padda returned to the runway for designer Amit Agarwal, walking as the showstopper for the grand finale of his label, AM.IT.

The showcase also featured winning designers Linetribe_ by Gaurav Jagtiani and Richa Khemka, who presented their respective collections, Pinnacle and Vesper. Sakshi Sindhwani walked as the showstopper for Linetribe_, while Diana Penty closed Richa Khemka’s presentation, bringing their distinct design approaches to the ramp.



Shalini Passi added another fashion moment to the evening, walking as the showstopper in a creation by Zilzomby Stanzin Palmo.