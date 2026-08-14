'Super Cheap, Bakwas': Netizens Troll Wamiqa Gabbi's Flashy Look With Quirky Glasses, Tomboy Hair At Awarapan 2 Event

Wamiqa Gabbi at the Awarapan 2 event | Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi arrived at the Awarapan 2 event ready to make a fashion statement, and there was certainly no missing her. While the actress opted for a playful mix of sporty streetwear and Y2K-inspired accessories, her experimental look quickly became a talking point online, with social media users divided over the unusual styling.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s leopard-print look decoded

For the event, Wamiqa swapped the usual glamorous red-carpet dress for something far more unexpected. She wore an oversized leopard-print football jersey in shades of brown and black, instantly bringing a sporty, retro energy to her look.

The jersey came with a black-and-white contrasting collar and bold graphic details across the front, reinforcing its football-inspired aesthetic. Rather than pairing it with jeans, trousers or shorts, Wamiqa wore the oversized jersey as a mini dress with a layer of black sheer tulle with a ruffled finish peeking out from beneath the hem.

She then switched up the footwear with pointed black ankle boots and slim stiletto heels. The heels transformed the casual jersey-dress combination into a more polished evening look.

But the accessories were arguably the most eye-catching part of the ensemble. Wamiqa wore slim, wraparound black visor sunglasses, giving the outfit a strong Y2K and futuristic feel. Her short, tousled hairstyle further leaned into the tomboyish, edgy aesthetic.

Keeping the rest of the styling relatively restrained, she skipped heavy jewellery and allowed the leopard print, quirky eyewear and statement footwear to remain the focus.

Internet has mixed reactions

While Wamiqa appeared to embrace an experimental fashion moment, the internet was far less unanimous. Several users openly criticised the styling, particularly the combination of the oversized jersey, quirky glasses and short hairstyle.

One user jokingly called her “Bollywood Ka Shahid Afridi 😂”, while another simply asked, “Ye kya hai.” Other comments were considerably harsher, with users writing, “Super cheap,” “Bakwas 😂,” “Chaprrriiii” and “Joker lag rahi hai....”

Another comment poked fun at her accessories, saying, “Hair band ko head pe lgate jahil..🔥😂”

One social media user offered a more detailed critique, writing, “Har style Har kisi pe aacha nahi lagta . Wami gabbi is the perfect example of this . Moreover makeup is pathetic. Dress is ill fitted . Her beauty can be enhanced more with some changes in styling and makeup.”

However, not everyone was unimpressed. A section of fans came to Wamiqa's defence, describing the look as “stunning” and praising her for having a “unique style.”