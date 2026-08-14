Karan Johar Goes Full Dark & Dramatic For The Traitors 2, And Manish Malhotra Is Behind The 'Crow-Couture'

Karan Johar's couture in The Traitors Season 2 | Instagram

Hosting a reality show is one thing, but Karan Johar clearly has no intention of dressing like a conventional host. As The Traitors Season 2 arrived with its first three episodes on August 13, Karan stepped into his hosting duties with a wardrobe that was every bit as dramatic as the show's twists, betrayals and mind games.

The filmmaker shared glimpses of three of his looks on Instagram, all created by designer Manish Malhotra and styled by celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani. Each outfit plays with dark glamour but brings a completely different personality to the screen.

Inside crow-wing inspired trench

One of Karan's most dramatic looks came in the form of a custom black trench coat featuring leather lapels, a double-breasted construction and sharply tailored detailing. The sleeves are what really steal the show. Split sections decorated with black satin ribbons create a feather-like effect, giving the coat an almost winged appearance, which many online are jokingly calling "crow-couture".

Underneath, Karan kept things sleek with a fitted black satin shirt. Its Mandarin-style split collar, pleated chest detailing and cinched cuffs added structure, while flared high-waisted trousers completed the elongated silhouette.

He went big on accessories too, adding a gold chain with a ruby-set cross pendant, pearl-detailed leather gloves and vintage-inspired brooches. Oversized sunglasses and chunky leather boots brought the look firmly into statement-fashion territory.

Romantic red-rose velvet look

If one outfit captures Karan's love for maximalist fashion, this could be it. The standout piece is a custom-made, floor-length black velvet rosette trench adorning 3-D red roses scattered across it.

Karan wore the statement trench over a black shirt and trousers, with a corset-like waist detail adding definition to the sweeping shape. At the collar, an ornate brooch combining pearls, crystals and metallic elements became another focal point.

He completed the look with layered chains, multiple statement rings, a delicate bracelet and transparent rectangular glasses, adding flashes of shine without competing with the dramatic floral detailing.

Chic black velvet suit

For another appearance, Karan traded the sweeping trench for something more streamlined but kept the drama intact.

His third look centred on a sharply tailored black velvet suit, worn with a black shirt that came with a satin-finish collar. The silhouette remained sleek and elongated, while a large red fabric rose pinned to the lapel added the key fashion moment.

He complemented the red accent with bold rectangular red sunglasses, while several silver-toned rings added personality to the otherwise monochromatic ensemble.