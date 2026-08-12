Zara Larsson's Leopard Eyes Are The Viral Makeup Trend Taking Over Beauty Feeds: Here's How To Achieve It

Animal print has officially escaped the wardrobe and landed on the beauty counter. After years of leopard spots showing up on everything from dresses to accessories, the pattern is now making its way onto eyelids, and Zara Larsson is giving the trend a seriously dramatic upgrade.

The singer recently turned heads with an experimental eye look created by London-based makeup artist Sophia Sinot, whose beauty work often leans into surreal and artistic territory.

Zara Larsson goes wild with leopard eyes

For this particular creation, Sinot transformed Larsson's eyelids into a miniature leopard-print canvas. Instead of simply recreating the familiar brown-and-black animal pattern, she built it over a warm brown eye base, adding cool metallic highlights and an unexpected hit of electric blue.

Tiny, hand-painted leopard markings were scattered across the eyelids and stretched towards the temples, giving the design a deliberately imperfect, artistic finish.

Sinot described the creation as potentially her “fav look we've ever done”, and it is easy to see why. The eyes combine several contrasting elements without letting any one detail disappear.

The brown shadow gives the look warmth and depth, while silver shimmer brightens the inner corners and brow-bone area. The lower lash line gets an entirely different treatment with intense cobalt-blue liner, creating a striking contrast against the earthy leopard pattern.

Larsson kept the rest of her signature makeup base, with rosy-pink blush adding colour to her cheeks and a glossy nude lip keeping the focus firmly on the eyes.

How to achieve her leopard eye look

Want to take the animal-print trend from your feed to your own makeup bag? Here's how to recreate the look without needing professional-level artistry.

Start with a smooth base

Apply an eyeshadow primer or a thin layer of concealer across your lids. Lightly set it so your shadows blend easily and the hand-drawn details have a smooth surface to sit on.

Sweep on warm brown shadow

Choose a medium warm-brown eyeshadow and blend it across the entire lid, taking the colour slightly above the crease. Keep the edges soft and hazy rather than creating a sharply cut crease.

Add depth around the outer eye

Take a deeper chocolate-brown shade and work it into the outer corner and crease. Leave the centre and inner portion of the lid relatively lighter. This contrast will help the leopard pattern stand out.

Bring in the silver

Then, tap a cool silver or champagne-silver shimmer onto the inner corners, allowing a little to blend onto the inner lid. Then add another small sweep beneath the brows, following the brow bone for that reflective highlight.

Create the leopard pattern

Now comes the fun part. Using a fine black or dark-brown eyeliner, draw tiny irregular shapes across the brown shadow. Think broken circles, little C-shapes, curved marks and scattered dots rather than perfect spots.

Concentrate most of the print around the eyelids and outer corners, then extend a handful of spots towards the temples.

Don't make them identical. The uneven shapes are what make the design look more like real animal markings and less like a repeated stencil.

Add the electric blue

Use a bright cobalt-blue pencil or gel liner along the lower lash line. Keep the colour saturated and noticeable, extending it slightly beyond the outer corner if you want more drama.

Smoke and define the lashes

Trace black liner close to the upper lashes and softly blend it into the brown shadow. Finish with generous black mascara, concentrating on the outer lashes to enhance the elongated effect.

Complete the rest makeup

Once you're done with your eyes, go ahead and do your regular makeup base with foundation, concealer and contour. Then balance all that eye drama with soft pink blush across the cheeks. Sweep it slightly upwards towards the temples for a fresh, lifted finish, completed with a subtle touch of highlighter.

Then, complete the look by lining your lips with a nude-brown pencil before adding a nude or nude-pink gloss. Keeping the lips understated prevents the makeup from becoming visually overwhelming.