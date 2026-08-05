Brushing Wet Hair? Alia Bhatt's Hairstylist Reveals The Mistake That's Causing Major Damage

From heatless curls to DIY hair masks, social media is packed with beauty advice promising stronger, shinier locks. But not every viral trick deserves a place in your routine. Some habits that seem harmless could actually be damaging your hair over time.

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with stars including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Nita Ambani, recently shared his take on some of the most common haircare practices, rating each one while explaining what truly benefits your scalp and strands.

Sleeping with wet hair: 1/10

If you're someone who showers late at night and heads straight to bed with damp hair, it might be time to rethink that routine.

According to Amit, keeping the scalp moist for hours creates an environment where bacteria and fungi can thrive. This may increase the chances of dandruff, itchiness, and scalp irritation. Over time, an unhealthy scalp can also contribute to increased hair shedding and thinning.

Double shampooing: 9/10

Double shampooing has become increasingly popular, and Amit believes it's worth trying in the right situations.

He explains that washing the scalp twice is especially helpful after oiling your hair or when there's a build-up of sweat, styling products, or pollution. The first wash removes surface residue, while the second gives the scalp a more thorough cleanse. However, he also cautions against making it a daily habit, as excessive cleansing may strip the scalp of its natural oils.

Brushing wet hair: 0/10

This was the one hair habit that received Amit's lowest rating. He explains that hair becomes significantly weaker when it's wet, making it far more prone to stretching, snapping, and breakage. Running a brush through soaking strands can weaken the hair shaft over time and lead to unnecessary damage.

Instead of aggressively brushing immediately after washing, it's better to let excess water drain first and handle your hair gently to minimise stress on fragile strands.

Scalp massage or champi: 8/10

Traditional champi sessions continue to earn Amit's approval, but only when done correctly.

A gentle scalp massage can improve blood circulation and may also help haircare products spread more evenly across the scalp. Beyond the physical benefits, he points out that it can also be incredibly relaxing, making it a simple self-care ritual worth keeping in your routine.

Regular trims: 10/10

Amit gave regular haircuts the highest possible rating while clearing up one of the biggest beauty myths.

He explains that trimming your hair doesn't make it grow faster. Hair growth begins at the scalp, not at the ends. However, cutting away damaged tips prevents split ends from travelling further up the hair shaft, helping hair appear healthier, smoother, and fresher for longer.

Silk pillowcases: 8/10

Silk pillowcases have become a beauty favourite in recent years, and Amit believes there's genuine value behind the trend.

Compared to cotton, silk creates less friction while you sleep, which can help minimise frizz and reduce unnecessary tugging on the hair. The smoother surface is gentler on both your strands and scalp, making it a worthwhile upgrade for anyone looking to improve their overnight haircare routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.