'Georgina Won't Approve This Look': Cristiano Ronaldo's New Golden Hairstyle Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media; Check Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again grabbed the internet’s attention, but this time his footballing skills are not the reason. The Al-Nassr star returned to club duties with a dramatic new copper-yellow hairstyle, ditching his familiar dark-brown look ahead of the new Saudi Pro League season.

Ronaldo showed off the striking makeover in an Instagram Story as he posed in a black T-shirt, necklace and watch. The gelled golden-copper crop immediately stood out against his dark eyebrows, giving the 41-year-old a completely different appearance. The unusual look quickly became a talking point among football fans on social media.

Netizens wasted little time turning Ronaldo’s transformation into a meme fest. While several fans praised the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for his fresh look, others compared the hairstyle to everything from Eminem to video-game characters. One fan jokingly called him “Eminem 2.0”, while another said the new look won't be approved by Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo’s new hairstyle also prompted plenty of playful reactions, with fans joking that the Portuguese superstar had entered a “new era” following his recent marriage to Georgina Rodriguez. Others focused on the colour itself, with social media users turning the copper-yellow shade into the latest subject of Ronaldo-related memes.

The hairstyle comes as Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr with huge targets for the 2026-27 season. The Portuguese forward is continuing his pursuit of 1,000 career goals and will also look to help Al-Nassr challenge for major honours in the new campaign.