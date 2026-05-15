Summer Activities Happening In Mumbai: From Musical Theatre To Rage Painting, Fun Events Kids Can Enjoy This Vacation

Summer vacations are soon to end and for kids, it’s the most exciting time of the year filled with playtime, creativity, learning and endless fun. With schools closed and weekends free, parents across Mumbai are constantly looking for engaging activities that can keep children entertained while also helping them explore new skills and hobbies.

From interactive museums and theatre workshops to painting sessions and puzzle-solving classes, the city is packed with exciting experiences perfect for children and teenagers this summer.

Here’s a list of fun summer activities and workshops happening across Mumbai this month that are ideal for kids and families.

Musical Theatre & Jazz Workshop at Prithvi Theatre

For teens who love performing arts, this musical theatre workshop at Prithvi Theatre is the perfect creative escape. Participants will learn acting, singing, movement, expression and storytelling while creating their own musical theatre performance. The workshop combines spoken dialogue, dance and music to help teenagers discover their artistic confidence and expressive energy.

When: 17 May to 23 May 2026 | 9 AM to 11 AM

Age Group: 13 to 16 years

Where: Prithvi Theatre

Rage Painting Session

Looking for a stress-free and wildly creative activity? Rage Painting lets participants splash, throw and paint freely according to their mood without worrying about perfection. Whether you are an artist or simply looking to have fun, this vibrant experience encourages free expression through colours and chaos.

When:16 May 2026

Where: 1 PM onwards at Kohinoor Continental & 5 PM onwards at Lil Gamby Pizza Shop & Bar

Rubik Cube Solving Workshop

This engaging workshop teaches participants a simple step-by-step six-stage method to solve the Rubik’s Cube within just two hours. Suitable for children and adults alike, the workshop helps sharpen memory, concentration, logical thinking and problem-solving skills in a fun and interactive environment. The session is beginner-friendly and designed for learners aged 8 to 80 years.

When: Multiple sessions during May 2026

Where: Mumbai (Venue details available with organisers)

Playseum Mumbai

Playseum offers one of Mumbai’s most interactive learning experiences for children aged 2 to 10 years. Featuring immersive exhibits and over 50 hands-on activities, the museum allows kids to role-play, build, experiment and explore through art, science and storytelling zones. The best part is that parents can participate too, turning the visit into a fun family learning experience.

When: 16 May to 20 May 2026

Where: Playseum Mumbai

Play N Learn Mumbai

Designed specially for children aged seven years and below, Play N Learn is a premium indoor activity space focused on learning through play. Kids can jump into ball pools, enjoy trampoline sessions, explore pretend-play towns and discover interactive zones designed to improve motor, cognitive and social skills. The colourful environment creates a safe and exciting space for children to learn while having fun.

When: 15 May to 31 May 2026

Where: Sky City Mall

Air Gun Shooting Workshop

This hands-on workshop introduces children to the basics of air pistol and air rifle shooting in a safe and supervised environment. The non-competitive session focuses on discipline, concentration and safety while giving participants a chance to experience the sport professionally.

The session includes 25 shots each with an air pistol and rifle, equipment, safety gear, personal guidance and a certificate of participation.

When: 1 PM to 7 PM

Where: Airsoft India Sports Arena