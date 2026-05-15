Mumbai This Weekend: From Elrow Debut, Cat Expo India To Sunset Movie Screening, Check Out Exciting Events Happening In The City |

Looking for fun plans in Mumbai this weekend? From adorable cat exhibitions and rooftop movie screenings to high-energy concerts and unique pet wedding experiences, the city has a packed lineup of events for all age groups. Here’s a quick guide to some exciting happenings around Mumbai this weekend.

Cat Expo India

Cat lovers are in for a treat as Cat Expo India 2026 brings together over 1,000 championship cats, 16+ breeds, international judges, adoption zones and more than 200 pet-related brands under one roof. Organised by the Feline Club of India, the event promises a fun-filled experience for pet enthusiasts.

When: Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 10 AM onwards

Where: CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre

Elrow Concert Mumbai

Party lovers can gear up for a colourful and energetic night as Elrow Mumbai returns with its “Kaos Garden” experience. Known for immersive visuals, themed décor and electronic music performances, the concert is expected to attract music enthusiasts from across the city.

When: Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Dome, SVP Stadium

Ha Ha City

Perfect for families and kids, Ha Ha City at R City Mall promises unlimited fun, games and laughter-filled experiences. The event is designed to keep children entertained while parents enjoy a cheerful family outing.

When: Till June 7, 2026

Where: R City Mall

Phir Hera Pheri Rooftop Screening

Enjoy a nostalgic movie night under the stars with a special rooftop screening of the cult comedy Phir Hera Pheri. Guests can relax on bean bags and mattresses while watching the film against the stunning Mumbai skyline.

When: Friday, May 16, 2026 Screening Starts: 7:30 PM

Where: Infiniti Mall

Paws & Vows Wedding Event

Mumbai’s pet community is set to witness a unique wedding-themed celebration for dogs and their owners. Paws & Vows will feature mock ceremonies, vow exchanges, pup-cake activities, pet shopping stalls, live music and dedicated play areas for furry companions.

When: Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 6 PM to 10 PM

Where: Lotus Sky Lawns by Tunga International