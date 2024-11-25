Struggling To Sleep? Study Reveals 5-Minute Solution To Falling Asleep Fast

Canva

If you’re tired of tossing and turning at night, you’re not alone. Many people struggle to fall asleep quickly, but a recent study has revealed a simple solution that could help. This science-backed technique promises to make drifting off to sleep easier and faster, offering relief to those battling sleepless nights.

A study conducted by researchers from the University of Montreal and the University of Poitiers has revealed an icy solution to have better sleep. The research found that spending just five minutes in a freezing chamber set at -130 degrees Fahrenheit (-90 degrees Celsius) can significantly improve the quality of sleep, particularly in women.

What did the study reveal?

The study included participants dressed in only underwear, crocs and mittens to undergo cryostimulation sessions in subzero chambers for five consecutive days. The results showed that cooling the body could improve sleep. Interestingly, the study also revealed gender-specific effects, with women responding more positively than men to the treatment.

The research also highlighted an increase in slow-wave sleep, the phase considered most critical for rest and rejuvenation. According to lead author Olivier Dupuy, "Slow-wave sleep, considered the most restorative phase of sleep, increased by an average of 7.3 minutes during the first two sleep cycles [following cryotherapy]."

These findings offer new possibilities for treating sleep disorders and improving sleep quality in general. While spending time in icy chambers might not be practical for everyone, cooling the body in simpler ways—such as shedding a layer of clothing, sticking a leg out from under the blanket, or taking a cold bath—could provide similar benefits.

So, the next time you’re struggling to fall asleep, consider trying the cold method—it might just be your saviour to a good night’s rest!