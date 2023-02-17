Step-by-step guide to straight, and curly blowout hairstyles

Struggling to get the right look for your mane on a dates, occasions, or everyday styling? Celebrity hairstylist, Marianna Mukuchyan breakdowns the 4 hairstyles to achieve the oomph for your hair. From tousled waves to sleek straight style, these hairstyles guide will help you create salon-like hair at home.

Straight and sleek

The classic straight, sleek never goes out of style. Elevate this everyday look with a hint of hair accessories to add more flair to the look.

To achieve this look:

Start with towel-dried hair and attach the smoothing dryer and select the drying mode.

Pre-dry your hair to 80% dry.

Attach the soft smoothing brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.

Choose the high speed and high heat and smooth from roots to ends in sections until dry.

Attach the smoothing dryer that smooths and hides flyaways.

Select smoothing mode and choose the high speed and low heat.

Start at the front left of the parting, glide from roots to ends, and repeat around the head.

Add hair accessories such as stick-on pearls on a few front pieces of your hair to amp up your look.

Curly Blowout

A glamorous finish featuring big, bold curls are perfect for any dinner date. Show off your gorgeous curly hairstyle by wearing it down and adding a sparkly hair accessory, like a headband, tiara, or hairpins.

To achieve this look:

Star with towel-dried hair and attach the smoothing dryer. Select the drying mode and pre-dry the stresses to 70% dry.

Attach the soft smoothing brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.

Choose the medium speed and medium heat. Smooth out frizz.

Divide hair into 3 sections. Dived your back hair section further into 5 parts.

Attach the 40mm long barrel that will create voluminous curls and waves for longer hair.

Change the airflow direction to the left and choose the high speed and high heat.

Introduce the left section of your back hair to the barrel at mid-length and set with a cold shot for 5-10 seconds. Slide down to release the curl.

Change the airflow direction to the right and repeat for the right section.

Set your curls with a fixing spray and gently loosen your curls for the final look.

You can find more looks and guide in Dyson India’s first ever look book.

Read Also 5 hair styling tricks to get the perfect hair for your wedding

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)