South Korea Starts A 4-Day Workweek Trial For Couples To Get More Time With Each Other

South Korea, often known for its intense working scenarios has launched a 4-day workweek experiment to improve the productivity and the well-being of its employees. This trial is seen as a potential remedy to the nation's demanding work culture, which has long been associated with high-stress levels, widespread burnout, and a declining population.

The 4-day workweek trial in the country has been launched in the Gyeonggi province that allows employees from around 50 organisations to either have a shorter workweek every two weeks or reduced working hours each week.

South Korea's Intense Work Culture

South Korea has one of the highest average annual work hours globally, a fact that has contributed to a pervasive culture of overwork. "In late 2023, the South Korean government proposed extending the maximum workweek to 69 hours", Semafor, an online media portal.

However, this proposal faced strong backlash, particularly from younger employees, who voiced concerns against its potential impact on their well-being and work-life balance. This proposal was withdrawn by the country after the backlash and it sparked a reassessment of the country's work policies.

A Four-Day Workweek Due To Demanding Work Culture

As part of this reassessment, the South Korean government is now a 4-day workweek. Advocates of the reduced workweek argue that it could help mitigate stress and burnout among workers without sacrificing productivity. This initiative is also viewed as a crucial step in focusing on some of the country's crucial societal issues, such as its declining fertility rates and declining population.

North Korea's demanding work culture has forced many women to choose between career and family, contributing to the country's demographic challenges.

Wealth Media highlighted that one of the key reasons behind the trial is to allow couples more time together, that might help improve the declining fertility rates of the country.

Could the world take inspiration from South Korea?

South Korea's four-day workweek trial marks a major shift in the country's approach to work and family life. Though the trial is still is in its early stages, it could serve as a model for other nations struggling with with similar issues. As the global movement for a reduced workweek gains traction, it will be crucial to monitor the outcomes of these trials to determine their long-term impact on employee well-being, productivity, and broader societal challenges.