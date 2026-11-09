Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Diwali In Custom Look And Stunning Luxe Neckpiece With Husband Anand Ahuja In London |

Sonam Kapoor is bringing festive elegance and romance together this Diwali. The actress recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram from London, offering a glimpse of her celebrations with husband Anand Ahuja. While Sonam looked breathtaking in an ivory traditional ensemble, Anand complemented her understated glamour in a classic all-black look.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "Diwali lights, a little bit of sparkle, and the man who still makes me blush," tagging Anand. And the pictures certainly captured the warmth of their festive celebrations.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam opted for a custom Anavila ensemble in an elegant ivory palette. The outfit featured delicate floral embroidery spread across the fabric, lending it a romantic, understated charm. The relaxed silhouette, voluminous sleeves and flowing drape brought together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary sophistication.

However, it was her jewellery styling that added a touch of opulence to the ensemble. Sonam accessorised with an elaborate necklace by Amrapali, featuring intricate gold detailing and layered elements. She paired it with statement traditional earrings and rings, adding to the regal appeal. A luxe handbag and traditional juttis completed her festive look beautifully.

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Anand Ahuja, meanwhile, kept his styling sharp and sophisticated in an all-black ensemble. He wore a classic black bandhgala paired with matching trousers and boots. The structured silhouette and minimal styling gave his outfit a timeless, polished appeal, perfectly complementing Sonam's ivory ensemble.

From Sonam's intricate floral embroidery and statement jewellery to Anand's understated black bandhgala, the couple made a stylish appearance together.