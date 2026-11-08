Hrithik Roshan Debuts At LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026; Joins Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian In Star-Studded Red Carpet Moments |

The worlds of art, cinema and fashion came together in Los Angeles for the 15th edition of the LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7. Held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the annual fundraising event drew a glamorous crowd of Hollywood celebrities, actors, models, and influential figures.

Among the Indian names making headlines was actor Hrithik Roshan, who made his debut at the prestigious gathering. He is the the first Indian actor to receive an invitation to the exclusive Hollywood cultural event, marking a notable moment for Indian representation on the global stage.

Hrithik Roshan wore a classic black suit paired with a white shirt and bow.

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Kylie Jenner In Ashi Studio Couture

Kylie Jenner made a striking appearance in a custom-looking creation from Ashi Studio's Fall/Winter 2026 Couture collection. Styled by Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist, her brown-and-silver deer-print gown featured a figure-hugging silhouette, a halter neckline and a dramatically open back.

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Kim Kardashian In Custom Gucci

Kim Kardashian opted for a glamorous custom Gucci creation for the evening. Her floor-length burgundy sequinned gown featured a high neckline and full sleeves, while the dramatic open back and side cut-outs added a daring twist to the otherwise elegant silhouette.

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley In A Daring Gucci Ensemble

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley brought drama to the red carpet in a custom Gucci Spring/Summer 2027 creation. The model's black floor-length outfit featured a sculptural high neckline and a sleek, fitted silhouette with a strikingly revealing slits.

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Andrew Garfield In Custom Gucci

Andrew Garfield also embraced Gucci for the occasion, wearing a custom Spring/Summer 2027 ensemble. He completed his appearance with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch, adding a refined finishing touch to his red-carpet look.

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Natasha Poonawalla In Vintage Gucci

Natasha Poonawalla brought a touch of archival fashion to the gala in a vintage Gucci Fall 2004 creation by Tom Ford.