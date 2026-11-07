Trisha Krishnan Joins Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Thalapathy At Chennai Wedding In Romantic Blush Pink Saree With Dramatic Feather-Trimmed Sleeves

By: Rutunjay D | November 07, 2026
Trisha Krishnan delivered a breathtaking fashion statement alongside Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay at a grand wedding reception in Chennai, embodying romantic sophistication.
She chose the 'Stella' saree set by designer label Rouje, valued at ₹80,000, which seamlessly blends traditional drape with modern haute couture elements.
The saree body is embellished with silver-toned floral threadwork, hand-embroidered pearls, shimmering sequins, and micro-crystals for a delicate glimmer under event lighting.
She elevated the romantic neckline with a geometric statement choker necklace composed of sparkling diamonds and drop-cut stones, paired with matching dangling earrings.
The centerpiece of the ensemble is the full-sleeved corset-style blouse, completely covered in dense floral lace embroidery and matching sequin patterns.
Adding an avant-garde runway touch, the blouse sleeves are finished with voluminous, soft blush-pink ostrich feather trim around the cuffs.