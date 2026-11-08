Madhuri Dixit Wows In 'Marathmoli Nauvari' Look With Pearl Nath And Layered Necklace On Diwali 2026

By: Rutunjay D | November 08, 2026
Madhuri Dixit Nene embodied timeless Maharashtrian royalty for Diwali, stepping out in a pure silk Nauvari saree from label Amulya By Amruta.
The ensemble features a traditional nine-yard Nauvari drape in a rich, luminous shade of pink silk interwoven with gold zari motifs.
The saree body is subtly detailed with traditional floral and geometric zari weaves, letting the sheen of pure silk take center stage.
She paired the nine-yard drape with a tailored silk blouse featuring intricate golden threadwork and matching zardozi trims along the sleeves.
Honoring authentic Maharashtrian heritage, her jewelry ensemble was anchored by a traditional pearl brahmani nath and layered gold necklace.
Her hair was swept back into a neat, traditional bun adorned with fresh pink rose blossoms.
Her beauty look highlighted a glowing, radiant base paired with soft smoked eyes, neat winged kohl, a classic red chandrakor bindi, and a rosy pink lip.