Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Name New Baby Boy 'Rudralokh', Serve Family Goals In Sage-Green Ensembles

The Kapoor-Ahuja family just gave the internet a wholesome new moment to obsess over. On May 10, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja officially introduced their second baby boy to the world with a heartwarming naming ceremony post, and fans cannot get enough of the dreamy family pictures, meaningful name reveal, and coordinated fashion moment.

Check it out below:

Meet Sonam & Anand's second baby

The couple, who welcomed their son on March 29 this year, revealed that they have named him Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja. Sharing a series of intimate family portraits on Instagram, the duo spoke about how the birth of their second child felt spiritually significant. Born on Ekadashi, under the blessings of Lord Vishnu, the couple described Rudralokh’s arrival as a "divine pairing" with their older son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Meaning behind ‘Rudralokh’

The couple also shared a deeply spiritual explanation behind their newborn’s name, connecting it to ancient Vedic symbolism and divine energy. In their caption, Sonam and Anand explained that in the Vedas, “Rudra” comes from the Sanskrit root rud, meaning “to roar,” and represents immense strength, healing, renewal, and transformation.

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Describing the meaning further, they wrote that Rudra is “the mightiest of the mighty” and “the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal.” The note also beautifully connected the name to their elder son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, explaining how Rudra is deeply linked to Vayu, the life force or prana that flows through all beings.

Ending the emotional note with a blessing for their newborn, they added, "Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light."

Inside their dreamy namkaran looks

As expected, Sonam turned the intimate family celebration into a full-blown fashion moment. The entire Kapoor-Ahuja clan coordinated in soft ivory and sage-green ensembles by Anamika Khanna, creating a stunning pastel-toned aesthetic.

Sonam embraced effortless elegance in a flowing mint-green lehenga paired with a structured tunic-inspired kurta and matching dupatta. The ensemble featured delicate floral embroidery in soft lavender, blue, and muted ochre tones, adding depth and romance to the look.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor alongside Manisha Melwani and Abhilasha Devnani, Sonam kept her beauty look fresh and classic with glowing skin, pearl-drop jewellery, and a sleek bun decorated with blue hydrangeas.

Meanwhile, Anand complemented the pastel palette in an understated ivory kurta-pyjama set, while little Vayu and baby Rudralokh looked adorable in coordinated sage and ivory ethnic outfits.