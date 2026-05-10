Nita Ambani's Rivière-Style Venice Necklace Was Curated By Her, Adorns Rare Gemstones

Nita Ambani in Venice | Instagram

When businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani steps onto a global red carpet, you just know a major fashion moment is coming. And at the Venice Biennale dinner celebration, she did just that in a look that beautifully spotlighted Indian textiles and rare high jewellery.

Inside Nita Ambani’s saree moment with rare jewels

For the special event, Nita embraced classic Indian elegance in a richly woven Banarasi Kaduwa brocade saree that reportedly took master artisans nearly five months to complete. The drape was intricately weaved with traditional detailing and luxurious texture.

Instead of going overly dramatic, she kept the styling refined in a custom blouse by Manish Malhotra. Crafted in delicate gold Chantilly lace, the blouse featured a fluid cowl-back design that softened the richness of the saree and brought in a modern couture edge.

While the saree look was stunning in itself, it was her jewellery that truly stole the spotlight. Nita adorned the breathtaking “Ratna Rivière” necklace by Kantilal Chhotalal, a one-of-a-kind high jewellery creation personally curated by her.

Designed in the classic rivière style, the necklace featured rare gemstones including Burmese rubies, Colombian emeralds, white diamonds, and yellow diamonds sourced from her private collection.

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She paired it with asymmetrical gemstone earrings that subtly broke away from traditional symmetry. Completing the ensemble further was a temple-inspired handcrafted clutch embellished with ruby and gold detailing, tying the entire look back to India’s artistic heritage.

Her glowing makeup and middle-parted, soft bun rounded off the ethnic moment, letting the jewels and craftsmanship do all the talking.