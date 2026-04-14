Nita Ambani Shines In Purple Banarasi Saree Which Took '4 Months' To Create, Pairs With Massive Polki Diamond Choker From Her Own Collection

Marking a special milestone for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, businesswoman Nita Ambani recently hosted an elegant evening celebrating its third anniversary, opening its doors to students from across India and beyond while honouring artists who have shaped the country’s cultural landscape. And true to form, she made sure her look reflected the same spirit of heritage and artistry.

Nita Ambani's regal Banarasi saree moment

For the special occasion, Nita slipped into a regal purple Banarasi saree by Swadesh that beautifully honoured Indian textiles. Handwoven in Varanasi using pure mulberry silk, the drape featured an intricate jangla pattern, a dense floral vines crafted with real zari. What made it even more special was the delicate three-tone meenakari work, completed with an ornate guldasta border to the richly woven pallu.

According to Swadesh, the saree was brought to life by master weaver Shri Amresh Kushwaha and his daughter Angika Kushwaha, taking nearly four months to complete.

Balancing the richness of the saree, Nita paired it with a soft, contemporary blouse by designer Aanamika Khanna. Crafted in Chantilly lace, the wash-blue piece featured intricate zardozi floral accents, pearl embellishments, and delicate tassel details. The tailored silhouette, complete with a crew neckline and half sleeves, added a modern contrast to the traditional weave.

The real showstopper, however, was her jewellery. Nita elevated the look with a jaw-dropping Polki diamond choker from her personal collection, layered with matching earrings, stacked bangles, and a bold statement ring featuring a standout diamond centrepiece.

Her beauty look stayed equally dreamy with kohl-rimmed eyes, soft shimmer on the lids, a glowing complexion, and a glossy pink lip. A deep blue bindi tied the look together, while her hair, styled in soft waves with a side parting, added an easy, polished finish.