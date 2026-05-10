Radhika Merchant Drapes Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Tago Saree Gown By Givenchy For Ambani's Venice Gala

Radhika Merchant in Venice | Instagram

Radhika Merchant clearly understood the assignment in Venice. Stepping out for the India Pavilion celebrations at the, the Ambani bahu delivered a fashion moment that felt equal parts vintage Hollywood and modern couture. Draped in a dreamy saree-inspired gown, Radhika brought together old-world glamour, Parisian elegance, and Indian draping traditions in a look that quickly took over the internet.

Radhika's saree-inspired gown in Venice

For the special evening, Radhika stepped out in a custom haute couture creation by Givenchy in a soft powder blue shade. The sculpted one-shoulder silhouette flowed into delicate drapes, giving the illusion of a modern saree reimagined through a couture lens.

Radhika paired the gown with matching opera gloves, adding a layer of classic drama to the look. Her jewellery choices stayed equally stunning, featuring dazzling diamond pieces, including a bold statement ring and a sleek embellished arm accessory.

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For beauty, she leaned into soft glam with luminous skin, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, glossy nude lips, and softly highlighted cheeks. Her hair was styled in polished retro-inspired waves with gentle volume, perfectly complementing the vintage mood of the ensemble.

Inspiration behind the couture

The couture look drew inspiration from the iconic saree-inspired gowns once designed by legendary couturier Hubert de Givenchy for Audrey Hepburn.

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Fashion enthusiasts also compared the look to the famous saree-inspired couture worn by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the 1960s, giving the ensemble an unmistakable archival couture energy.