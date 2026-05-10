 Radhika Merchant Drapes Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Tago Saree Gown By Givenchy For Ambani's Venice Gala
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Radhika Merchant Drapes Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Tago Saree Gown By Givenchy For Ambani's Venice Gala

Radhika Merchant turned heads at the Venice Biennale opening gala in a custom Givenchy couture look inspired by saree drapes and old-Hollywood glamour. The powder blue ensemble referenced iconic Audrey Hepburn silhouettes, complete with opera gloves, diamonds, and soft retro beauty styling, instantly becoming one of the evening’s biggest fashion highlights.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, May 10, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
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Radhika Merchant in Venice | Instagram

Radhika Merchant clearly understood the assignment in Venice. Stepping out for the India Pavilion celebrations at the, the Ambani bahu delivered a fashion moment that felt equal parts vintage Hollywood and modern couture. Draped in a dreamy saree-inspired gown, Radhika brought together old-world glamour, Parisian elegance, and Indian draping traditions in a look that quickly took over the internet.

Radhika's saree-inspired gown in Venice

For the special evening, Radhika stepped out in a custom haute couture creation by Givenchy in a soft powder blue shade. The sculpted one-shoulder silhouette flowed into delicate drapes, giving the illusion of a modern saree reimagined through a couture lens.

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Radhika paired the gown with matching opera gloves, adding a layer of classic drama to the look. Her jewellery choices stayed equally stunning, featuring dazzling diamond pieces, including a bold statement ring and a sleek embellished arm accessory.

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For beauty, she leaned into soft glam with luminous skin, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, glossy nude lips, and softly highlighted cheeks. Her hair was styled in polished retro-inspired waves with gentle volume, perfectly complementing the vintage mood of the ensemble. 

Inspiration behind the couture 

The couture look drew inspiration from the iconic saree-inspired gowns once designed by legendary couturier Hubert de Givenchy for Audrey Hepburn.

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Fashion enthusiasts also compared the look to the famous saree-inspired couture worn by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the 1960s, giving the ensemble an unmistakable archival couture energy.

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