Radhika Merchant Flaunts Fresh Summer Hair In Chic Miu Miu Shirt & Skirt Look

Radhika Merchant's new look | Instagram

When it comes to effortless summer style, Radhika Merchant just raised the bar. Stepping out in a fresh new look, the Ambani bahu paired breezy fashion with a soft hair refresh, and the result is equal parts chic and playful. Her latest appearance is all about subtle glam and that easy, polished vibe perfect for the season.

Decoding Radhika summer-ready look

Radhika spotted in a head-to-toe ensemble from Miu Miu, keeping things light, elegant, and summer-ready. She donned a crisp white sleeveless shirt with a structured silhouette, complete with a classic collar and button-down front.

What truly elevated the piece, however, were its intricate embellishments, featuring delicate beadwork and crystals crafted to resemble soft dandelion motifs. Tiny bow accents and a subtle side opening brought in a bold, modern twist.

Radhika paired the top with a flowing beige skirt that followed the same intricate embroidery and bead detailing, creating a cohesive look while maintaining a neutral palette.

Her styling was minimal yet elegant. Statement earrings added just the right amount of sparkle, while beige open-toe heels complemented the outfit seamlessly. Her makeup followed her signature aesthetic with dewy skin, flushed cheeks, softly defined eyes, and nude lips for that radiant glow.

The highlight, though, was her fresh haircut. Styled in voluminous waves with a clean centre part, her hair framed the look beautifully, giving it a soft finish that perfectly matched the outfit’s delicate vibe.