Isha Ambani Walks Hand-In-Hand With Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor & Manish Malhotra Wow At Fenty Beauty After-Party In Mumbai

Isha Ambani with Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor in Mumbai |

Mumbai's party scene hit peak glam as global icon Rihanna hosted her much-talked-about Fenty Beauty after-party in Mumbai last night. bringing glamour and star power to the city. From couture gowns to sculpted silhouettes, the night turned into a full-blown fashion spectacle, with Isha Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra delivering some of the most memorable looks of the evening.

Isha Ambani’s dreamy Dior gown

Walking hand-in-hand with Rihanna, Isha Ambani looked dreamy and elegant in a couture piece from Dior’s Spring 2026 collection. Her gown, dipped in a soft seafoam blue hue, felt straight out of a fantasy. It was intricately detailed with delicate floral appliqués and subtle shimmer that caught the light beautifully.

Isha styled the look with a minimal black satin neck ribbon and few diamond jewels, letting the craftsmanship of the outfit do all the talking. With her signature glowing glam and middle-parted hairdo, the business mogul exuded fairytale elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sculpted glam

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor brought her signature sultry elegance to the party in a monochrome ensemble by Rhea Costa. Her ensemble played with structure and drape, showcasing an off-shoulder white top with a corset-style bodice that cinched her waist, paired with a dramatic black skirt wrapped in fluid layers.

The interplay of white, beige, and black tones added depth to the look, while the sculpted silhouette highlighted her hourglass frame. With sleek hair and shiny diamond jewellery, Janhvi kept things effortlessly chic.

Manish Malhotra’s signature style

Ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra, who added a desi touch to Rihanna’s looks with his custom hathphool creations, also made a sharp appearance himself. Dressed in a tailored black three-piece suit, the designer kept it classic yet powerful, joining Janhvi on the red carpet.

His jewellery designs for the night, including both gold and diamond hathphools, seamlessly blended Indian tradition with global glamour, making them one of the standout details of Riri's fashion.