Rihanna Takes Over Mumbai For Fenty Beauty Launch In Green Ensemble, Styles With Desi Hathphool By Manish Malhotra- Check Pics

Rihanna at Mumbai Event | Image Courtesy: Vijay Gohil / FPJ

Rihanna has officially arrived, and Mumbai is loving every second of it. The global superstar turned heads as she stepped out for the much-anticipated Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli event, blending her signature glam with a striking desi twist that instantly became the talk of the town.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Gohil / FPJ

For the evening, Rihanna opted for a chic green ensemble that felt equal parts effortless and statement-making. Her outfit featured a flowy top paired with a coordinated skirt, creating a silhouette that was relaxed yet fashion-forward. But what truly elevated the look was her choice of jewellery.

Adding a distinctly Indian touch, Rihanna styled her outfit with a gold hathphool (traditional hand ornament) by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra, instantly giving her look a cultural edge. She layered it with stacked bracelets on the other hand, along with bold statement earrings and rings that tied the entire aesthetic together.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Gohil / FPJ

Rihanna’s visit to Mumbai marks a major moment for beauty enthusiasts in India. The Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli event is more than just a launch, it’s a celebration of inclusivity, diversity, and global beauty culture. With pop up running from April 25 to May 4, it aims to introduce Fenty Beauty’s latest offerings to the Indian market while creating a strong cultural connection.