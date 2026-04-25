Rihanna Says 'Shukriya' To Mumbai Fans, Turns Up The Heat In Black Gown, Diamond Hathphool By Manish Malhotra – Watch Video

Mumbai got a full-blown Rihanna moment, and fans are still not over it. The global singer and beauty mogul didn’t just launch her "Fenty Beauty Ki Haveil" pop-up; she owned it, switching from a striking chartreuse look to a sultry after-party ensemble that screamed high fashion with a desi twist. And yes, her sweet "shukriya" moment? Instant internet gold.

Rihanna’s after-party look

For the after-party, Rihanna turned up the drama in a custom Alaïa creation, featuring a black fit-and-flare jersey dress. The ensemble came with a high turtleneck, full sleeves and V-shaped crocodile leather cut-outs, adding a fierce, modern edge to the otherwise classic outfit.

She went all out with jewellery, layering multiple diamond rings, statement ear cuffs, and a dazzling diamond hathphool by Manish Malhotra. The traditional hand ornament, reimagined in diamonds, added a glamorous Indian touch that tied her entire look to Mumbai’s vibe.

Her glam stayed warm and sultry with smoky terracotta eyes and glossy lips inspired by ’90s beauty trends. A sleek, side-parted updo with soft volume completed the look, keeping it polished yet powerful.

'Shukriya!' – Rihanna wins hearts

In a now-viral clip, Rihanna charmed everyone with her candid interaction. As she stepped out briefly, she asked, “How do you say thank you in Hindi?” Moments later, after getting help, she popped back out to say a cheerful “Shukriya!”, sending fans into a frenzy.

In another viral video, Rihanna also posed with a beaming smile with a photographer on the red carpet.

Check out the video below:

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First look that started everything!

Before the all-black after-party switch, Rihanna grabbed eyeballs in a bold chartreuse ensemble from Mugler. The outfit featured a flowing mock-neck top paired with a flared leather skirt and accessorised with another stunning hathphool by Manish Malhotra, crafted in white gold and adorned with uncut diamonds, along with stacked bangles and statement earrings, effortlessly merging global couture with Indian craftsmanship.