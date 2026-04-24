 Rihanna's Big Mumbai Party Begins! Orry Arrives, While Other Bollywood Stars Set To Attend Singer's 'Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli' Launch
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRihanna's Big Mumbai Party Begins! Orry Arrives, While Other Bollywood Stars Set To Attend Singer's 'Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli' Launch

Rihanna's Big Mumbai Party Begins! Orry Arrives, While Other Bollywood Stars Set To Attend Singer's 'Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli' Launch

Rihanna’s “Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli” launch has set Mumbai abuzz, with stars like Orry and Erika Packard among the first to arrive. The glamorous event celebrates Fenty Beauty’s latest collection and focus on inclusive beauty. Bollywood’s biggest names are expected to join the festivities as the city’s most anticipated party of the year unfolds with Rihanna at the centre.

Aanchal CUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

The wait is finally over, Mumbai's social calendar just hit a new high as global superstar Rihanna is officially kicking off her much-anticipated “Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli” launch. Ever since the singer landed in Mumbai yesterday, the city has been abuzz with excitement, and tonight, the glamour quotient is set to soar even higher.

Rihanna's Mumbai gala kicks off, Orry arrives

Rihanna’s visit marks a milestone for beauty lovers and fans alike in India. The “Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli” event is not just a product launch; it’s a celebration of inclusive beauty and global style, with multiple festivities unfolding across the city. The launch aims to introduce Fenty Beauty’s latest collection to the Indian market, spotlighting the brand’s commitment to diversity and representation.

Read Also
Why Is Rihanna In Mumbai? Barbadian Singer Returns To India After 2 Years For Special Gala – Know...
article-image

As the festivities got underway, the first celebrity to catch everyone’s eye was social media sensation Orry. Known for his quirky persona and memorable moment with Rihanna at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, Orry arrived in his signature laid-back style, wearing a simple tee, denim bottoms, a hat, and a stunning phone case.

Also making a splash was influencer Erika Packard, who turned heads in a bold gold bralette paired with denim and a jacket. She gave her look a desi twist with traditional jhumkas and layered chains, perfectly blending Indian elements with edgy, contemporary fashion.

While Orry and Erika were among the early arrivals, anticipation is building for more Bollywood A-listers to join the festivities. The guest list remains under wraps, but with Rihanna herself expected to make a grand appearance, all eyes are on the venue for more star-studded moments.

Follow us on