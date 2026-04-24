Why Is Rihanna In Mumbai? Barbadian Singer Returns To India After 2 Years For Special Gala – Know Inside

Mumbai just got a major dose of star power, and the city is buzzing with excitement. The reason? Global music icon Rihanna has touched down in India once again, making a splash as she arrived at Mumbai's private airport on Thursday evening. Dressed in head-to-toe black and sunglasses on, the Barbadian superstar’s appearance sent fans and social media into a frenzy.

Why is Rihanna in Mumbai?

So, what brings Rihanna back to the Maximum City? While many speculated about a secret concert or another high-profile wedding performance, this time her visit is all about business.

According to reports, Rihanna is here for a special event linked to her acclaimed cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty. The buzz is that she’s set to unveil “Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli,” a glamorous launch event designed to showcase the brand’s latest collection and its celebrated focus on inclusive beauty. With fans and beauty aficionados eagerly awaiting her next move, all eyes are on this exclusive gathering that's set to blend glitz and glamour.

The much-talked about Ambani performance

Of course, this isn’t the first time Rihanna has graced Indian shores. Her previous visit in 2024 was nothing short of legendary. She was the headline act at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, where she wowed the crowd with electrifying performances of hits like "Rude Boy," "Diamonds," and "Wild Things".

Offstage, she mingled with Bollywood’s elite, sharing impromptu dance moments with Janhvi Kapoor to "Zingaat" and grooving alongside Shah Rukh Khan to "Chaiyya Chaiyya", all of which quickly went viral.

Whether she’s lighting up a stage or launching something new, Rihanna knows how to steal the spotlight, and Mumbai can’t get enough.