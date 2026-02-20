Shakira Announces India Tour 2026! Waka Waka Singer To Perform In Mumbai & Delhi This April, Know Date & Venue

Get ready to shake it to Waka Waka and Hips Don't Lie because Shakira just announced her India tour 2026. According to the District's official Instagram, the Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer will hold concerts in Mumbai on 10 April and New Delhi on 15 April, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, respectively.

Check it out below:

The announcement stated, "SHAKIRA SHAKIRA. The voice. The moves. The anthems that defined generations. India, get ready to watch SHAKIRA Live. 🇮🇳💃"

The details of the ticket sales are yet to be announced.