Get ready to shake it to Waka Waka and Hips Don't Lie because Shakira just announced her India tour 2026. According to the District's official Instagram, the Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer will hold concerts in Mumbai on 10 April and New Delhi on 15 April, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, respectively.
Check it out below:
The announcement stated, "SHAKIRA SHAKIRA. The voice. The moves. The anthems that defined generations. India, get ready to watch SHAKIRA Live. 🇮🇳💃"
The details of the ticket sales are yet to be announced.
FPJ Shorts
'India Joining 'Pax Silica' Will Shape 21st Century Order': US Envoy Sergio Gor
Ishan Kishan & Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Sharma Light Up Mahieka Sharma's Birthday Party With Incredible Dance Moves; Video
Shakira Announces India Tour 2026! Waka Waka Singer To Perform In Mumbai & Delhi This April, Know Date & Venue
11 Class 10 Students Miss Board Examination In Gurugram; 4 School Officials Booked