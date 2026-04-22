 Udit Narayan Mumbai Concert: Veteran Singer Set To Take Over Weekend Music Scene, Tickets Start At Only ₹700
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Udit Narayan Mumbai Concert: Veteran Singer Set To Take Over Weekend Music Scene, Tickets Start At Only ₹700

Veteran singer Udit Narayan will perform live in Mumbai on April 26, 2026, at Shanmukhananda Hall. The 2.5-hour concert will feature iconic Bollywood hits like “Pehla Nasha” and “Papa Kehte Hain.” Tickets start at ₹699, offering fans a nostalgic evening filled with timeless melodies and live music magic.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
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Mumbai’s live music scene is about to get a heavy dose of nostalgia as legendary playback singer Udit Narayan gears up for a much-awaited concert in the city. Known for defining the sound of Bollywood romance through the ’90s and early 2000s, the singer is all set to take fans on a musical trip down memory lane.

Udit Narayan Mumbai concert date, tickets and more

The iconic artist will perform live at Shanmukhananda Hall on Sunday, April 26, 2026, starting at 7:00 PM. The concert is expected to run for around 2.5 hours, giving fans plenty of time to soak in his evergreen hits in a grand, auditorium-style setting.

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Ticket prices have been kept relatively accessible, starting at just ₹699 and going up to ₹14,999, depending on seating and experience tiers. With such a wide range, both casual listeners and die-hard fans can be part of the evening.

What to expect? 

As for what to expect, it’s all about pure nostalgia. Udit will be performing some of his most beloved songs, including “Papa Kehte Hain,” “Pehla Nasha,” “Jaadu Teri Nazar,” and “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna.” These tracks, which once ruled cassette players and radio charts, continue to hold a special place in fans’ hearts even today.

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The concert promises a blend of soulful melodies, high-energy moments, and sing-along classics that defined an entire generation of Bollywood music lovers. For many, this isn’t just another concert, it’s a chance to relive memories tied to these timeless songs.

So whether you grew up listening to his voice or discovered it later, this upcoming Mumbai show is shaping up to be a feel-good musical evening worth marking on your calendar.

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