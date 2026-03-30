Aditya Gadhvi Mumbai Concert: After Sold Out First Show, Singer Adds Another One For Mumbaikars; Know Dates, How To Book Tickets? | Instagram @adityagadhviofficial

The craze for Aditya Gadhvi's concert in Mumbai is at an all-time high. After tickets for his April 25 concert were sold out within hours of going live, the singer has announced an additional show for fans in the city on the following day.

The much-anticipated live concert will now take place on April 25 and 26, 2026, at Jio World Garden, located in Bandra-Kurla Complex. With the first show already sold out, tickets for the newly added April 26 performance are currently available on BookMyShow.

Known for seamlessly blending traditional Gujarati folk with contemporary sounds, Gadhvi’s concert promises to be more than just a musical evening. The open-air setup is expected to transform the venue into a vibrant cultural experience, bringing together music, devotion, and storytelling under the Mumbai sky.

This marks Gadhvi’s return to the city after a series of previously sold-out performances, further cementing his growing popularity beyond regional boundaries. His music, deeply rooted in Gujarati culture, has found resonance with a diverse audience across the country.

The singer has emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in India’s music scene in recent years, with tracks like Khalasi and Sajna gaining massive traction online for their unique fusion of folk essence and modern appeal.

Speaking about his Mumbai comeback, Gadhvi shared that performing in the city holds a special place in his journey. He expressed excitement about bringing stories and sounds rooted in tradition to a cosmopolitan audience, adding that the upcoming shows aim to create a shared musical experience that connects audiences to both heritage and contemporary expression.