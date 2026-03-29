Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Turns Into Frenzy; Fans Upset Over Not Playing 'Chaar Bottle Vodka'; Watch Inside Videos | Instagram @yashikaparikh

The much-awaited concert of Yo Yo Honey Singh in Mumbai turned into a chaotic yet high-energy night, as thousands of fans gathered at MMRDA Grounds on March 28.

The show witnessed a massive turnout, with most tickets sold out well in advance. However, several videos from the night suggest that the overwhelming crowd led to disorder, with some attendees allegedly trespassing into VIP sections. Many concertgoers also complained about the humid weather conditions, which added to the discomfort during the packed event.

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Despite the electrifying atmosphere, a section of fans took to social media to express disappointment over one major omission; Honey Singh’s iconic track “Chaar Bottle Vodka” was not performed. Several attendees shared their reviews online, calling out the absence of the popular party anthem.

The rapper made a grand entry at the venue in a Rolls Royce, setting the tone for the night, and was seen dressed in an all-white ensemble. One of the standout moments from the concert was when he invited a female fan on stage and surprised her with a luxurious bike, continuing a gesture he had earlier made during his Delhi performance. Interestingly, Honey Singh had announced before the Mumbai show that he would repeat the giveaway, and he delivered on that promise.

Mumbai marked a key stop in his ongoing “My Story – India Chapter” tour, which will now move to cities including Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, and Kolkata, before concluding in Bengaluru on May 16.

While the concert delivered memorable moments and fan interactions, the mixed reactions online highlight how high expectations can sometimes shape the overall experience of such large-scale live events.