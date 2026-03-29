Honey Singh Gifts Super Bike To Female Fan During Mumbai Concert; Advises, 'Helmet Pehen Kar Chalana' | WATCH | Instagram @yoyohoneysingh

Yo Yo Honey Singh created a heartwarming moment during his high-energy Mumbai concert on March 28, when he surprised a female fan with a luxurious super bike on stage.

The concert, held at MMRDA Grounds, witnessed massive crowds, but it was this unexpected gesture that truly stole the spotlight. In a viral video from the night, Honey Singh can be seen inviting a random fan onto the stage. Overwhelmed with excitement, the fan hugged the rapper as he warmly interacted with her and asked her name.

Moments later, he led her to the stage where the bike was placed and officially handed it over as a gift, leaving both the fan and the audience stunned. The crowd erupted in cheers as the emotional exchange unfolded live.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Honey Singh pulled off such a gesture. During his Delhi concert earlier in the tour, he had gifted a super bike to a male fan. After receiving immense appreciation online, the singer had promised on social media that he would repeat the act in Mumbai, and he stayed true to his word.

What further won hearts online was his simple yet important advice to the fan. As he handed over the bike, he said, “Helmet pehen kar chalana,” stating importance of road safety.

Read Also Keinemusik Mumbai Concert Turns Romantic As Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Amid Massive Crowd; WATCH

Honey Singh India Tour:

The Mumbai concert, which saw an overwhelming turnout and several viral moments, continues to be a major highlight of Honey Singh’s ongoing India tour, which will now move to cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, and Kolkata before concluding in Bengaluru on May 16.

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