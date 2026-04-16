Mumbai Concerts April 2026: From Calvin Harris To Scorpions & Max Richter's Show; Must-Attend Music Line-Up For Mumbaikars |

April 2026 is turning into a dream month for music lovers in Mumbai. From global EDM icons and underground legends to Bollywood voices and indie performers, the city’s live music scene is buzzing with back-to-back concerts across genres. Whether you’re into techno, rock, classical compositions or nostalgic hits, there’s something lined up for everyone this month.

Here’s a curated look at the biggest concerts you shouldn’t miss:

Circoloco Mumbai 2026

The globally renowned underground music brand Circoloco is finally making its India debut. Born in Ibiza’s iconic DC-10 club, Mumbai will witness its electrifying energy on April 19 (Sunday) from 2 PM, promising a high-octane experience for electronic music fans.

Calvin Harris Live

One of the most awaited debuts, Calvin Harris, will perform in Mumbai on April 18 as part of his India tour. Known for chart-topping EDM hits, this show is expected to be one of the biggest music nights of the year.

Scorpions – Coming Home Tour

Legendary rock band Scorpions returns to India after nearly two decades. Performing in Mumbai on April 30, the concert is part of their 60th-anniversary global tour, making it a historic moment for fans.

Max Richter At NMACC

For lovers of modern classical music, Max Richter’s India debut is unmissable. Scheduled for April 18 at 7:30 PM at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, this one-night-only performance will showcase his cinematic compositions in an intimate setting.

Aditya Gadhvi Live

Gujarati music sensation Aditya Gadhvi will take the stage at Jio World Garden on April 25 and 26. With one show already sold out, the added date is quickly gaining traction among fans.

Paresh Pahuja – Love Notes Tour

An intimate and storytelling-driven musical evening awaits on April 18 at 6 PM. Paresh Pahuja’s “Love Notes Tour” promises a soulful blend of music and emotions, creating a deeply personal live experience.

Udit Narayan Live In Concert

Relive Bollywood nostalgia with Udit Narayan as he performs his timeless hits on April 26 at 7 PM at Shanmukhananda Hall. Expect classics like Papa Kehte Hain and Pehla Nasha in a 2.5-hour musical journey.