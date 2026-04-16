Calvin Harris Mumbai Concert: Check Out This Handy Guide Before You Travel To Sewri's Infinity Bay |

Global EDM icon Calvin Harris is all set to make his much-awaited India debut and Mumbai is gearing up for one of the biggest music nights of 2026. As part of his three-city India tour, the DJ will perform in the city on April 18, following Bengaluru and before wrapping up in Delhi-NCR.

Organised by Sunburn Festival in collaboration with BookMyShow Live, the concert promises an electrifying atmosphere, massive stage production, and an immersive live experience that fans have been waiting for.

Venue & Timings

The Mumbai leg will take place at Infinity Bay, a venue expected to host a huge crowd. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 PM, with gates opening approximately an hour earlier to ensure smooth entry.

How To Reach Infinity Bay, Sewri?

Mumbai’s local trains remain the most efficient way to get there. The Harbour Line is your best option, with Sewri Railway Station being the nearest stop. From the station, the venue is just a short walk away, making it highly convenient during peak hours. Direct connectivity from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kurla, Wadala and Navi Mumbai makes this route reliable.

If you prefer road travel, Sewri is well connected via major city routes. App-based cabs and taxis can drop you close to the venue, though slight delays are expected due to heavy traffic around the event.

Tickets & Crowd Expectation

Tickets are currently live on BookMyShow, with multiple categories already witnessing high demand. Given Harris’ global fan following, a packed turnout is expected, so arriving early is highly recommended.

Festival-Ready Tips

To make the most of your experience, keep your entry wristband handy, carry essentials like a power bank and opt for digital payments. Comfortable clothing, according to the humid summer weather in the city and footwear are key, as you’ll likely be on your feet for more than 6 hours.